Tickets for Three Holiday Productions & DEAR EVAN HANSEN at DCPA to Go On Sale This Week

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced today that tickets for the return of A Christmas Carol in the newly renovated Wolf Theatre, a bigger immersive outdoor-indoor Camp Christmas experience, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, and the return of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 24.

After three years, the long-awaited return of Scrooge in A Christmas Carol will grace the newly renovated Wolf Theatre and delight audiences with their favorite holiday tradition. Also returning is the new, bigger outdoor-indoor Camp Christmas immersive experience at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. Camp Christmas will expand across six acres of campy fun with new holiday themed experiences, base camp and fairy bars, and family-friendly activities.

"It is with great excitement that we are able to invite audiences to purchase tickets for productions this holiday season," said Janice Sinden, DCPA President & CEO. "These experiences are the perfect example of the spectrum of programming that the DCPA brings to the community. From a gorgeous theatrical mainstay to an over-the-top nontraditional adventure or a Tony-award winning Broadway show, we can't wait to welcome audiences eager to come together."

SHOWS ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Camp Christmas Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park Nov. 18, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022 A Christmas Carol Wolf Theatre Nov. 19 - Dec. 26, 2021 The Hip Hop Nutcracker Buell Theatre Nov. 19 - 20, 2021 Dear Evan Hansen Buell Theatre May 31 - June 5, 2022

ABOUT THE SHOWS (In Date Order)

November 18, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park

Tickets start at $8 - $25

Leave your worries behind and immerse yourself in our biggest holiday experience ever!

Journey through artist Lonnie Hanzon's fantastical wonderland of lights, dazzling decorations, music, and memorabilia as you explore mesmerizing yuletide scenes spread across a six-acre landscape.

Visit Santa's Glampsite and share your Christmas wishes with the man himself. (Select days only; special Santa Visit ticket required. Sip seasonal cocktails and craft hot cocoa as you discover jolly jokes at our 23 pun trees, collect virtual Merry Badges, and enjoy our free Audio Tour. Snag the perfect holiday photo (or ten!) as you immerse yourself in extraordinary holiday installations, located within and around authentic historic buildings from Denver's past. Most importantly, Camp Christmas is an opportunity to rediscover (and reimagine!) the holiday spirit and connect with people you love.

November 19 - December 26, 2021

Wolf Theatre

Tickets start at $35

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, the DCPA Theatre Company's "blessedly exhilarating!" (Westword) production illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.

November 19-20, 2021

Buell Theatre

Tickets start at $25

A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, The Hip Hop Nutcracker's dynamic performers take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

May 31 - June 5, 2022

Buell Theatre

Winner of 6 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy®Award, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Dear Evan Hansen has struck a chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says Dear Evan Hansen is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

TICKET ADVISORY

Tickets go on sale to the public on September 24 and may be purchased as follows:

Online: denvercenter.org

Phone: 303.893.4100. Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm

In person: Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm. Located in the Bonfils Theatre Complex lobby near the intersection of Speer & Arapahoe.

Please be advised that the DCPA - denvercenter.org - is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for these productions in Denver. As with all productions produced and/or presented by the DCPA, ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying or purchasing illegitimate tickets. Patrons should be aware that the DCPA is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Patrons found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies may have all of their tickets cancelled.

VACCINATION & MASK POLICY

All patrons 12+ must be fully vaccinated before attending performances.

Children under the age of 12―who are ineligible to receive the vaccine―must instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time that was administered by an official testing center. Home testing kit results will not be accepted for entry.