Theatre Aspen Announces 40th Anniversary Season Featuring BEAUTIFUL â€“ THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More

Theatre Aspen has announced the exciting mainstage line-up for its 2023 summer season. The 40th anniversary season will now include 3 mainstage productions: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, the Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical; Doubt, Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony AwardÂ® for Best Play winner; and Rent, Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony AwardÂ® for Best Musical winner.



"2023 is going to be a spectacular celebration of our 40th anniversary. There will be many programs as we mark this milestone year and it gives me great pleasure to announce these three Tony Award-winning shows as tent poles to our season," said Jed Bernstein, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen.



Additional information on the 40th anniversary season, including production dates, the Solo Flights festival of one-person shows, and the ever-popular Summer Cabaret Series, will be announced shortly.



As Theatre Aspen approaches its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. â€¨â€¨



To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.

ABOUT "BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL"

Before she was hit-maker Carole King - she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.â€¨



Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this TonyÂ® and GrammyÂ® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

ABOUT "DOUBT"

Winner of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award. All the elements come invigoratingly together like clockwork in John Patrick Shanley's provocative play, DOUBT, a gripping story of suspicion cast on a priest's behavior that is less about scandal than about fascinatingly nuanced questions of moral certainty.

ABOUT "RENT"

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.