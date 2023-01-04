The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company will continue its 42nd season with Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. Starting with a letter accepting an invitation to Melissa's birthday party, this popular play follows the relationship between Andy and Melissa from childhood through middle age as life brings them together and pulls them apart, but always with a thread connecting them: the letters they exchange.

TUC's production will feature two casts, dividing up the performance dates.

Timothy Reed and Katherine Dubois Reed met through The Upstart Crow, when Tim auditioned for a production of Ibsen's The Master Builder that Katherine directed. Both have performed in dozens of productions with TUC. They have been married for 37 years.

robert mitchell and Cathy Graff, another other husband-wife duo, also met doing theatre, in a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Actors Theatre of Columbus, of which Mitch was a founding member. They were seen together in TUC's most recent production, Bury the Dead.

Performance dates are February 2-5 and 9-12, 2023 at the Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, Colorado. Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 curtain; Sundays are 2:00 matinees.

Ticket prices $21 - $25. Thursdays are Name-Your-Price Night; patrons may pay as little or as much as they wish.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217201®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthedairy.org%2Fevent%2Fthe-upstart-crow-presents-love-letters-by-a-r-gurney-jr%2F2023-02-02?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1