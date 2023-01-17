Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Performances are January 19 - 21.

Jan. 17, 2023  

The Sklar Brothers, are a post-modern take on a stand-up comedy duo. They have released four critically acclaimed comedy albums, had two Comedy Central Presents half-hour specials, and a one-hour stand-up special on Netflix, titled What Are We Talking About. Their newest stand-up special, titled Hipster Ghosts, is available on Starz Network.

Randy and Jason are writers, directors and actors appearing in a wide variety of shows including Entourage, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Better Call Saul, Comedy Central's Roast Battle III, CNN's The History of Comedy, and recurring characters on TruTV's Those Who Can't. You can also catch them in the upcoming season of GLOW on Netflix. However, they are most well known for their show Cheap Seats, a cult hit that appeared on ESPN Classic for 77 episodes. The Sklars have also appeared in such films as Touchstone's Wild Hogs, Fox Atomic's The Comebacks, and the Netflix movie Teacher of The Year.

Currently, Randy and Jason record two hit podcasts. For sports fans, their podcast View from the Cheap Seats stands squarely at the intersection of sports and comedy, boasting huge guests of both worlds, from Bill Burr to Bob Costas. Their other podcast Dumb People Town with co-host Dan Van Kirk is currently being developed as a narrative animated show with Sony for You Tube Premium.

Comedy Works has announced that The Sklar Brothers will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, January 19 / 7:30 PM / $20.00

Friday, January 20 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00

Saturday, January 21 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00




