The Denver Actors Fund Presents Annual MISCAST

"Miscast" is an opportunity for some of the Colorado theatre community's top performers to sing songs they would never ... ever! ... be cast to perform on a legitimate stage. This popular tradition returns for one night only at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 30, as the primary annual benefit for The Denver Actors Fund, which to date has made more than $385,000 in medical relief available to the Colorado theatre community. Our host this year is the Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave, Aurora 80014. Tickets are $25 ($30 day of show) and are on sale now at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php'show=105238 or call 303-739-1970.

"Miscast" is produced and presented by Robert Michael Sanders and Kenny Moten. This year's event will include many fun twists, with variations on shows like "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Hairspray" and a different take on "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

The lineup for "Miscast 2019" currently includes Piper Lindsay Arpan, John Ashton, Randy Chalmers, Todd Debreceni, Tracy Dennig, Cole Emarine, Faith Goins-Simmons, Eric Heine, Anna High, Jessica Hindsley, Bob Hoppe, Valerie Igoe, Joseph Lamar, Rajdulari Landell, Kenny Moten, Matthew D. Peters, Mahri Relinx, Jeremy Rill, Adriane Leigh-Robinson, Marco A. Robinson, Danielle Harrell Scheib, Mark Shonsey, Mark Snyder, Shannan Steele, Sonsharae Tull, Tracy Warren and Katy Williams.

DAF recipients will guest host this year and share how The Denver Actors Fund impacted their lives.



The Denver Actors Fund (DAF) is a modest source of immediate, situational financial relief when members of the local theater community find themselves in sudden medical need.

Learn more about the DAF at www.denveractorsfund.org. Follow DAF at Denver Actors Fund on Facebook or on Twitter at @DenverActorsFun.





