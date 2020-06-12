The Aurora Fox and The Vintage Theatre Plan to Move Ahead With Fall Seasons

Sentinel Colorado has reported that The Aurora Fox and The Vintage Theatre are among the theaters planning to present their seasons come the fall.

Check out the full story HERE.

Helen Murray, executive producer at the Aurora Fox, is currently working with the city to create a document, planning out what theater will look like later this year. Once the document is finalized the theater will be able to reveal the shows that will be presented in the upcoming season.

Murray shared: "The Aurora Fox is going to keep going... I'm optimistic we'll be able to open this fall."

The Vintage Theatre shared that they will be using their smaller size to their advantage:

"We were always a smaller hall," Executive Director Craig Bond said. "So even if it's a third full, basically on paid tickets it's much easier for us to try to break even than it would be for a 2,000-seat capacity theater when they can only have 50 people there."

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You