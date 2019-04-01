The 7th Annual LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER: BOULDER Comes to Unity Of Boulder

Listen To Your Mother (LTYM) is a one-day live staged-reading event where local writers share their hilarious and poignant stories of motherhood. The 7th Annual Listen To Your Mother: Boulder will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Unity of Boulder, 2855 Folsom St, Boulder, CO 80304. Tickets are $22 and are available at https://ltymboulder19.brownpapertickets.com/

Listen To Your Mother: Boulder takes the audience on a well-crafted journey that celebrates and validates mothering by giving voice to motherhood-in all of its complexity, diversity, and humor-in the form of original readings performed live on-stage by their authors. LTYM Boulder is co-produced by Stephanie Sprenger, Ellen Nordberg, & Megan Vos.

Stephanie's work has been published in Brain, Child Magazine, The Washington Post's On Parenting, Cosmopolitan.com, Redbook.com, the Huffington Post, and others. As co-editor of The HerStories Project, she has published four books, including So Glad They Told Me: Women Get Real About Motherhood.

Ellen's articles and essays have appeared in The Chicago Tribune, The Denver Post, 5280, The Huffington Post, Scary Mommy and on CBC Radio and NPR. Her essays have been published in numerous anthologies and have won awards from the Colorado Author's League and Stories on Stage.

Megan shares her writing at familygrowsup.com, and her work has been published in Motherscope magazine. She works at Friends School in Boulder.

Over 40 people signed up to audition, providing diverse and unique voices and stories. This year's stories and poems are written and performed by Taylor Appling, Melony Black, Monica Breed, Amanda Cherry, Priscilla Dann-Courtney, Rohini Grace, Shana Kelly, Petra Perkin, Kelly Roche Sproul, Marcelo Sosa, Valerie Z. Szarek, and Alissa M. Trumbull.

Additional information about the cast and producers can be found at: http://stephaniesprenger.com/meet-the-cast-of-ltym-boulder-2019/

10% of Boulder ticket proceeds will benefit A Precious Child.

A Precious Child provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. https://apreciouschild.org/

Listen To Your Mother: Boulder is sponsored by Sage Birth and Wellness Collective, Postpartum Wellness Center of Boulder, J Lounge Spa, The Birth Center of Boulder, Allstate Insurance - Catherine Davis, JJ Wells Clothing, Dova Center for Health and Healing, Junkyard Ink, KAT Power Women's Self Defense, Ladder Creative, The Margaret L. Shaw Institute for Perinatal Mental Health, Mountain Kids Gymnastics, Pompadours, Sassafras Photography, Shredder Urban Ski and Snowboard Park, and The Wellbeing Path.

Tickets are $22 @ https://ltymboulder19.brownpapertickets.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You