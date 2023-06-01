TREASURE ISLAND Comes to OpenStage Theatre & Company

Hoist your sails, and prepare for the journey of a lifetime!â€”OpenStage Theatre & Company will present the final show in its 50th Essential Season,Â Treasure Island, Written by Robert Louis Stevenson, Adapted by Bryony Lavery, and Directed by Kate Austin-GrÃ¶en. The Park at Columbine Health SystemsÂ will transform into theÂ high seas and the mighty Hispaniola, asÂ a young woman and a misfit crew fervidly hunt down the hidden treasures ofÂ Treasure Island.Â

Set sail on a thrilling journey with cutthroat pirates, a treasure map, and a courageous young girl named Jim, who becomes entangled in a dangerous swashbuckling expedition. Jim gets more than she bargains for when she embarks on a daring sea voyage to an exotic island where a hoard of gold and gems is buried. Awash with treachery, mutiny, and unforgettable characters, including the infamous Long John Silver,Â Treasure IslandÂ comes alive in an epic theatrical adaptation of one of the worldâ€™s greatest adventure stories.

Treasure IslandÂ plays from June 3 through July 1. All performances start at 7:00 pm. VisitÂ www.openstagetreasure.comÂ for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance, a pay-what-you-can performance, and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer voucher compliments of Odell Brewing Company. Featuring nightly local food trucks!

FAMILY FRIENDLY. Questions about content? Contact OpenStage at 970.484.5237.

Tickets forÂ Treasure IslandÂ are $12-$34. Tickets are available online atÂ Click HereÂ or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pmâ€“ 6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.Â

OpenStage Theatreâ€™s Season Sponsors are KRFC 88.9, Warren & Zoann Little Dusenbury Charitable Trust, Mike & Marsha Marberry, Odell Brewing Co., John & Anne Blair, Avogadroâ€™s Number, and FoCo Food Trucks. The Producing Sponsor forÂ Treasure IslandÂ is Columbine Health Systems. Grant support is provided by the Downtown Development Authority, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Art Works, Energize Colorado, OtterCares: Dollars for Doers Grant Recipient, and Arts Without End.

Performance Dates

Thursday @ 7:00 pm: June 1 (Student/Educator), June 8 (Pay What You Can)

Friday @ 7:00 pm: June 9 (Fab Friday), June 16, June 23, June 30

Saturday @ 7:00 pm: June 3 (Opening Night), June 10, June 17, June 24, July 1

Sunday @ 7:00 pm: June 18, June 25

Cast

Jim Hawkins (Marin Stumpf), Grandma/Captain Smollet (Jennifer R. Bray), Bill Bones/Dick the Dandy (Steven P. Sickles), Red Ruth (Sarah J Baker), Killgrew the Kind/Unnamed Amputee #1 (Stevie Rose), Israel Hands/Unnamed Amputee #2 (Cisco Saavedra), Joan the Goat/Unnamed Amputee #3 (Adeline Stiles), Doctor Livesey (Jack Krause), Squire Trelawney (Stephen Gillespie), Black Dog (Marissa Dienstag), Job Anderson/Ben Gunn (Kiernan Angley), Mrs. Crossley/Grey (Nicole Gardner), Badger (Alyssa Baechle), Blind Pew/Lucky Mickey (Morgan Taylor), Long John Silver (Akolotu Moeloa), Captain Flint (a parrot) Steven Fox

Creative and Production Team

Director (Kate Austin- GrÃ¶en), Assistant Director/Assistant Stage Manager (Morgan Willits), Music and Vocal Director (Elizabeth Baugh), Movement Director (Savannah Svoboda), Stage Manager (Alana Eisemann), Scenic Designer/Technical Director (Caleb Gilbert), Costume Designer/Head Seamstress (Rebecca Evans), Fight Director (Ambrose Ferber), Assistant Fight Director (James Burns), Properties Designer (Michael Gorgan), Lighting Designer (David Grinnell), Sound Engineer (Grant Putney), Production Managers (Sydney Parks Smith & Noah Racey)