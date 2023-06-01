TREASURE ISLAND Comes to OpenStage Theatre & Company

Performances run June 1-25.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo 3 Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS at Theatre Aspen Photo 4 Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS

Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS at Theatre Aspen

Hoist your sails, and prepare for the journey of a lifetime!â€”OpenStage Theatre & Company will present the final show in its 50th Essential Season,Â Treasure Island, Written by Robert Louis Stevenson, Adapted by Bryony Lavery, and Directed by Kate Austin-GrÃ¶en. The Park at Columbine Health SystemsÂ will transform into theÂ high seas and the mighty Hispaniola, asÂ a young woman and a misfit crew fervidly hunt down the hidden treasures ofÂ Treasure Island.Â 

Set sail on a thrilling journey with cutthroat pirates, a treasure map, and a courageous young girl named Jim, who becomes entangled in a dangerous swashbuckling expedition. Jim gets more than she bargains for when she embarks on a daring sea voyage to an exotic island where a hoard of gold and gems is buried. Awash with treachery, mutiny, and unforgettable characters, including the infamous Long John Silver,Â Treasure IslandÂ comes alive in an epic theatrical adaptation of one of the worldâ€™s greatest adventure stories.

Treasure IslandÂ plays from June 3 through July 1. All performances start at 7:00 pm. VisitÂ www.openstagetreasure.comÂ for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance, a pay-what-you-can performance, and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer voucher compliments of Odell Brewing Company. Featuring nightly local food trucks!

FAMILY FRIENDLY. Questions about content? Contact OpenStage at 970.484.5237.

Tickets forÂ Treasure IslandÂ are $12-$34. Tickets are available online atÂ Click HereÂ or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pmâ€“ 6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.Â 

OpenStage Theatreâ€™s Season Sponsors are KRFC 88.9, Warren & Zoann Little Dusenbury Charitable Trust, Mike & Marsha Marberry, Odell Brewing Co., John & Anne Blair, Avogadroâ€™s Number, and FoCo Food Trucks. The Producing Sponsor forÂ Treasure IslandÂ is Columbine Health Systems. Grant support is provided by the Downtown Development Authority, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Art Works, Energize Colorado, OtterCares: Dollars for Doers Grant Recipient, and Arts Without End.

Performance Dates

Thursday @ 7:00 pm: June 1 (Student/Educator), June 8 (Pay What You Can)

Friday @ 7:00 pm: June 9 (Fab Friday), June 16, June 23, June 30

Saturday @ 7:00 pm: June 3 (Opening Night), June 10, June 17, June 24, July 1

Sunday @ 7:00 pm: June 18, June 25

Cast

Jim Hawkins (Marin Stumpf), Grandma/Captain Smollet (Jennifer R. Bray), Bill Bones/Dick the Dandy (Steven P. Sickles), Red Ruth (Sarah J Baker), Killgrew the Kind/Unnamed Amputee #1 (Stevie Rose), Israel Hands/Unnamed Amputee #2 (Cisco Saavedra), Joan the Goat/Unnamed Amputee #3 (Adeline Stiles), Doctor Livesey (Jack Krause), Squire Trelawney (Stephen Gillespie), Black Dog (Marissa Dienstag), Job Anderson/Ben Gunn (Kiernan Angley), Mrs. Crossley/Grey (Nicole Gardner), Badger (Alyssa Baechle), Blind Pew/Lucky Mickey (Morgan Taylor), Long John Silver (Akolotu Moeloa), Captain Flint (a parrot) Steven Fox

Creative and Production Team

Director (Kate Austin- GrÃ¶en), Assistant Director/Assistant Stage Manager (Morgan Willits), Music and Vocal Director (Elizabeth Baugh), Movement Director (Savannah Svoboda), Stage Manager (Alana Eisemann), Scenic Designer/Technical Director (Caleb Gilbert), Costume Designer/Head Seamstress (Rebecca Evans), Fight Director (Ambrose Ferber), Assistant Fight Director (James Burns), Properties Designer (Michael Gorgan), Lighting Designer (David Grinnell), Sound Engineer (Grant Putney), Production Managers (Sydney Parks Smith & Noah Racey)




RELATED STORIES - Denver

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June Photo
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June

Vintage Theatre presentsÂ 'In the Heights'Â June 23 â€“ July 30 at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Â  Rocky Mountain Rep is the first Colorado regional theatre to open this show!Â 

Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the casting for their 2023 summer season!Â Â The productions for the summer areÂ Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,Â The Pirates of Penzance, andÂ Something Rotten!.Â Â And returning in the fall season will be Rocky Mountain Repâ€™s signature production, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.

Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June Photo
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June

Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast,Â Back To School With Maz JobraniÂ on the All Things Comedy Network. His new stand-up comedy specialÂ Pandemic WarriorÂ is now available for streaming on PeacockTV.


More Hot Stories For You

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in JuneIN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory TheatreBEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory TheatreMeet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in JuneMaz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLDâ€™S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLDâ€™S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'Thatâ€™s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'Thatâ€™s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pricks! The Vaccine Musical
Denver Fringe Festival (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/05-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/01-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You