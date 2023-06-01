THINGS WE WILL MISS Comes to square product theatre Next Month

Performances run 7-22 July.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo 3 Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS at Theatre Aspen Photo 4 Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS

Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS at Theatre Aspen

 Boulder-based square product theatre presents the World Premiere workshop of “Things We Will Miss,” a new work developed by producing artistic director Emily K. Harrison in collaboration with an intergenerational team of artists from across the country. The piece marks the first original, full-length work developed by the company since 2019’s “Everything was  Stolen .” 

“Things We Will Miss,” a collage-style devised work, grew out of material workshopped by Harrison with students at Sewanee: The University of the South in the spring of 2022. The company has continued to develop material for the play via regular Zoom meetings with a mix of student and professional theatre-makers scattered across the United States. “I’ve loved seeing how this piece has evolved in the year since we began devising, and getting everyone together in Boulder is going to send it in some incredible new directions I can’t wait to explore,” said Nathaniel Kline, a Madison, Wis.-based artist who has worked on the project since its inception. “Everyone has to put a little bit of themselves into the piece, and that kind of sharing is transformative,” Klein noted. 

“The climate crisis is very much a story of our time, one that many of us are trying to make sense of, and so we’re exploring theatrical tools that share the experience, that tell the story, in new and exciting ways,” said Harrison. “The narrative structure for the piece is very loose – it’s got an ephemeral feel. It’s more a collection of vignettes, songs, and images that explore our relationship to the climate crisis, to the fear and grief we feel,” she said. “We’re largely focusing on the things we love – the people, and places, and experiences we will miss if we lose them. To that end, we’re also focused on the power we have, collectively – especially younger generations – to radically shift the trajectory we’re on,” Harrison noted. 

Perhaps fittingly, the production will feature performers in their early-mid 20s, and includes faces familiar to Front Range audiences, as well as young artists who are traveling to Colorado to work on the piece. “This is my first time in Boulder and I already love it here,” said Irmak Sagir, a rising senior at Hamilton College, a small, liberal arts college located in Clinton, N.Y. “After months of seeing the people working on this production on a tiny screen over Zoom, it is wonderful to finally meet everyone in person. I'm excited to collaborate with so many talented people to create work about something that really matters - the beauty of what we have and don't want to lose,” Sagir noted. Harrison agrees. “We’re having a lot of fun in rehearsal experimenting with different ways to tell these stories, to find and sit with the horror and the beauty of this moment in our collective history,” she said.  

Audiences will be invited to provide feedback after performances, as the team continues to develop and hone the work. 

 




RELATED STORIES - Denver

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June Photo
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June

Vintage Theatre presents 'In the Heights' June 23 – July 30 at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.   Rocky Mountain Rep is the first Colorado regional theatre to open this show! 

Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the casting for their 2023 summer season!  The productions for the summer are Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, and Something Rotten!.  And returning in the fall season will be Rocky Mountain Rep’s signature production, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.

Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June Photo
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June

Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast, Back To School With Maz Jobrani on the All Things Comedy Network. His new stand-up comedy special Pandemic Warrior is now available for streaming on PeacockTV.


More Hot Stories For You

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in JuneIN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory TheatreBEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory TheatreMeet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in JuneMaz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pricks! The Vaccine Musical
Denver Fringe Festival (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/05-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/01-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You