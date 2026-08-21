THE ROARING 20'S Will Open Denver Concert Band Season at Lone Tree Arts Center

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The Denver Concert Band will open its 2026–27 season by stepping back into the energy, style, and musical variety of the “The Roaring 20's” on Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124. Tickets are $20 - $25 / $7 for children 5 and under.

Featuring vocalist Hannah Rodriguez, the concert brings together jazz, Broadway, marches, and some of the most enduring works from the golden age of the concert band. Rodriguez will join the band for newly created arrangements inspired by the music of the era, including Rodgers and Hart's timeless My Funny Valentine and the lively Ain't Nobody Here But Us Chickens, along with a medley of popular songs that captures the unmistakable sound and spirit of the 1920s. The program also includes George Gershwin's Strike Up the Band, Edwin Franko Goldman's On the Mall, and John Philip Sousa's Black Horse Troop.

The concert highlights several major works that helped shape the concert band repertoire, including music by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gustav Holst, and Howard Hanson. The afternoon culminates with Percy Grainger's Lincolnshire Posy, one of the landmark masterpieces of wind band literature. Based on English folk songs Grainger collected himself, the six-movement work ranges from playful and exuberant to deeply expressive.

Hannah Rodriguez is a dynamic, award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist based in Northern Colorado. With deep ties to Denver's vibrant music scene, her genre-blending style fuses jazz, rock, and pop and she's earned accolades from DownBeat Magazine and the Sonic Spotlight competition for her expressive vocal performances and inventive arrangements.

The Denver Concert Band is comprised of 90 musicians who love instrumental music. These musicians are volunteers who rehearse and perform year-round throughout Colorado. The Band regularly performs for thousands of Coloradoans every year. In addition to the formal and summer concerts around the Denver Area, they regularly perform statewide and have also performed in Switzerland, the British Isles, France, and Germany.

Jacinda M. Bouton has been the Music Director of Denver Concert Band since 1997 and is also Principal Conductor and of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra. She has served as guest conductor of the Denver Municipal Band, and is an active conductor, clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Jacinda feels fortunate to have conducted these ensembles in over thirty guest artist concerts with members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and many other nationally and internationally renowned soloists.

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