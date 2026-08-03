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Video: Inside Rehearsals for GREASE at Theatre Aspen

The cast features Nevada Riley as Sandy Dombrowski, Chris Hanford as Danny Zuko, and more.

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Theatre Aspen is now presenting Grease through August 29. Get a first look at rehearsal footage for the production! The cast stars Nevada Riley as Sandy Dombrowski, Chris Hanford as Danny Zuko, Nick Bernardi as Vince Fontaine, DeShawn Travis Bowens as Johnny Casino, Nina Gabianelli as Miss Lynch & Teen Angel, Emilee Hassanzadeh as Marty, Kiki Lemieux as Betty Rizzo, and Drew Redington as Kenickie.

Patrick O’Neill returns to direct Grease after two years of directing Theatre Aspen’s holiday cabarets. The additional creative team includes Bryan Hunt (associate choreographer), Adam Beskind (music direction), Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Wheeler Moon (lighting design), Jeff Sherwood (sound design), Dustin Cross (costume design), and Jeff Knaggs (wig design), returning for a second season.

Patrick O’Neill returns to direct Grease, after two years of directing Theatre Aspen’s holiday cabarets. Additional creative team includes Bryan Hunt (associate  choreographer), Adam Beskind (music direction), Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design),  Wheeler Moon (lighting design), Jeff Sherwood (sound design), Dustin Cross (costume design), and Jeff Knaggs (wig design) returning for a second season.

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Grease
7/31 - 8/29/2026
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