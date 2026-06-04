THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR to Open Outdoor Season for OpenStage
Director Kate Austin-Gröen brings Shakespeare's comic mischief to The Center for Creativity.
OpenStage Theatre & Company will present William Shakespeare's THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR from June 7 through July 11 at The Center for Creativity.
Directed by Kate Austin-Gröen, the comedy follows Sir John Falstaff, who devises a scheme to court two wealthy married women in hopes of gaining access to their fortunes. The women quickly discover his plan and respond with a series of tricks and deceptions that turn the tables on the would-be suitor.
One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR combines farce, mistaken identities, and social satire while centering the wit and ingenuity of its female characters.
Austin-Gröen's work spans directing, writing, improvisation, and new play development. She currently serves as OpenStage's Resident Intimacy Director and has also been active in community arts leadership and advocacy. For this production, she aims to emphasize the play's comedic energy and farcical elements.
The Merry Wives of Windsor plays from June 7 through July 11. All performances start at 7:00 pm. Visit www.openstage.com/the-merry-wives-of-windsor/ for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance (June 4), a pay-what-you-can performance (June 11), and FAB Friday (June 12), which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.
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