Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING
THE LION KING Cancels Performances Through December 29 at The Buell Theatre
Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m.
The Lion King has extended performance cancelations at The Buell Theatre in Denver for Tuesday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, December 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m.
All tickets for these performances will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.
For more information visit: https://www.denvercenter.org/plan-your-visit/theatres-seating/the-buell-theatre/