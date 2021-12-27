Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LION KING
Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

THE LION KING Cancels Performances Through December 29 at The Buell Theatre

pixeltracker

Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27, 2021  
The Lion King

The Lion King has extended performance cancelations at The Buell Theatre in Denver for Tuesday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, December 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m.

All tickets for these performances will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

For more information visit: https://www.denvercenter.org/plan-your-visit/theatres-seating/the-buell-theatre/


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Prom Enamel T-shirt Pin
The Prom Enamel T-shirt Pin
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
The Show Must Go On Hoodie
Jesus Christ Superstar Everything's Alright Dolman
Jesus Christ Superstar Everything's Alright Dolman

More Hot Stories For You

  • Paul Taylor Dance Company Announces Changes to the Organization
  • Arts On Site Announces Festival Fundraiser
  • LISTEN: Hallmark Movie Producer Andrew Gernhard Joins Robert Peterpaul On Art Of Kindness
  • Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Announces Kwanzaa Celebration At Brooklyn Children's Museum