THE LAST WALTZ REVISITED Announced at Boulder Theater November 2021

The 17th Annual Last Waltz Revisited will showcase members of Polytoxic together with 70+ musicians from across Colorado; this show has become an annual tradition, bringing the community together to kick-off the holiday season.

The musicians will perform the music of The Band and will celebrate the 44th Anniversary of The Band's historical performance, The Last Waltz. To celebrate the last 17 years of our performance, we have added a number of special guests, additional details to be announced.

The Last Waltz culminates the official Holiday Canned Food and Desired Hygiene Items Drive that benefits the Denver Rescue Mission. With the support of Anthony's Pizza & Pasta, Boyer's Coffee, YellowDog Printing & Graphics, All Stars Ink, KBCO and The Westword.

They will donate a portion of the show's proceeds to the Denver Rescue Mission and we will give any fan that brings canned food items to the venue (on the day of the show) a FREE Special Artwork Poster.

Share this special night with the musical family and participate in efforts to collect as many cans of food and desired items as possible for The Denver Rescue Mission to assist needy families during this Holiday Season. So get out and support the 17th Annual Last Waltz Revisited.

Please get your tickets early as the show has sold-out every year in the past! Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.