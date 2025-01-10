THE 39 STEPS Begins Tomorrow At OpenStage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OpenStage invites audiences to experience the side-splitting upcoming production of The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan, from the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, licensed by IVT Global Entertainment Limited, and an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon.

Directed by Jessica Jackson, The 39 Steps is set to captivate audiences at The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre from January 11 through February 8, 2025.

Joining OpenStage for the first time for The 39 Steps is Jessica Jackson. A well known theatre artist in Colorado, Jessica Jackson is a director, composer, actor, writer, and improviser. She has also served as Artistic Director of the award-winning Creede Repertory Theatre. In her time there, Jessica produced 6 world premiere productions, 7 new play festivals, & 12 world-premiere commissions for young audiences.

A Hitchcock masterpiece. A juicy spy novel. A colossal dash of Monty Python. Shake it all up… It's The 39 Steps! In 1930s London, the dashing Richard Hannay begins his evening at the theatre, and leaves a fugitive on the run. Caught in a maze of espionage, near-death escapes, and flirtatious entanglements, our hero careens from a London music hall to Scotland's most remote highlands in search of a plausible alibi and the true identity of the killer. Will our debonair hero solve the mystery and save Britain from a den of devious spies?!? A cast of 4 actors plays over 150 characters in this Tony award-winning, laugh-out-loud, lightning-paced whodunit!

The 39 Steps plays from January 11 through February 8. All performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7:30 pm. Sunday matinee performances start at 2:00 pm. Visit openstage.com/reefer-madness for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance (January 10), a pay-what-you-can performance (January 16), and FAB Friday (January 17), which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.

Tickets for The 39 Steps are $15-$39. Tickets are available online at openstage.com/39-steps or by calling The Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 1pm–6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

CONTENT WARNING: This production contains Adult Situations, Adult Language, Use of theatrical firearms, Gunshots, Strobe effects, Fog, and Haze. For specific content and trigger warnings contact OpenStage at 970-567-7387.

