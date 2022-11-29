Student Blog: Tools to Get Through the Last Two Weeks of the Semester

As the end of the semester draws near, I am tired. It is so hard to jump back into school work for the two weeks in between Thanksgiving and Winter Break. As we are all trying to get back in the swing of things, here are some things I do to help stay focused for these last couple weeks of the semester.

I tend to be forgetful when it comes to assignments, so I find it helpful to write everything down. One thing I've discovered this semester is the reminders app on my iPad. I can make multiple to-do lists; homework, chores, groceries, etc. I can even add due dates for all of my assignments and set notification reminders to go off when it's time to turn them in. Plus you can make widgets on the home screen that show your to-do lists, so I'm reminded every time I open my iPad of the work I need to get done.

I hate studying for exams. I never know exactly what I should study and what I don't need to spend so much time on. Plus, who has the time to go back and reread every single note, and all the lecture slides, and rewatch all the old recordings of the lectures? Luckily for me I only have one class with an actual final exam this semester, GEOG 1001: Climate and Vegetation. So far this semester the professor has given us sets of practice questions before each of our exams which have been super helpful in my studying. I'll do all the practice problems and then check my answers and take additional notes when we go through them in the review session before the exams. I definitely plan to review all of these practice questions before the final exam.

Something I've learned about myself is that I'm far more likely to slack off on work and procrastinate if I'm trying to do it at home alone in my apartment. I'll get distracted by my phone or a TV show or something else and never get my work done. One way that I combat this problem is by going and doing work in a coffee shop, and oftentimes inviting friends to join me. Being in a place where there are other people working helps me keep myself accountable and on task to actually do my work because other people around me are doing the same. However, sometimes the coffee shop can be too loud and distracting for me to get my work done, and that's when I know it's time to head to the library. There's still people around so I can hold myself accountable to doing work, but it's a much quieter work environment that is better for focus.

When it comes to balancing school work with theatre rehearsals it can seem impossible to get everything done. Rehearsals for CU Theatre productions tend to run 6pm to 10pm every weeknight depending on the daily call, so that doesn't leave a whole lot of time after I'm done with classes for the day to work on homework. I always make sure to bring homework with me to rehearsal just in case there is any time I can squeeze in some work between when I'm needed on stage. I also find any time possible in between classes to find somewhere to work and get homework done.

Of course, sometimes I fall a little behind on assignments and need to ask for extensions on due dates. I used to be so worried about doing this, but honestly I've come to discover that as long as you reach out to your professor and communicate with them, they more than likely are willing to give you a little extra time to get your assignments turned in.

I just want to end wishing everyone luck on all of their final exams and presentations this semester. We're almost there! You can do it!