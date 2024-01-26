Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION

The performance is on Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Photo 4 Video: Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February

Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION

Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers present "Lighthouse Presents: A Colorado Collection" on Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

This show is the culmination of a long-standing collaboration between two great organizations whose missions embrace the written word.

Stories by Colorado authors William Henry Lewis, Amanda Rea and Nick Arvin will be performed by Lavour Addison, Kate Gleason and Marco Robinson.Meet the actors and authors for a milk and cookies reception after the show!

The mission of Lighthouse Writers Workshop is to provide the highest caliber of artistic education, support, and community for writers and readers in the Rocky Mountain Region and beyond. Everyone who wants to learn more about writing, no matter their age, experience, or education are welcome.

Celebrating their 23nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION Photo
Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION

Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers present 'Lighthouse Presents: A Colorado Collection' on Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

2
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next Month Photo
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next Month

The internationally acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody is opening in Denver, Colorado on February 7 at The Brighton.

3
The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3 Photo
The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3

Comedy Works has announced that The Sklar Brothers will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

4
Colorado Music Festival Unveils 2024 Summer Concert Season in July & August Photo
Colorado Music Festival Unveils 2024 Summer Concert Season in July & August

Colorado Music Festival presents its 2024 summer concert season of orchestral and chamber music, featuring guest artists and premieres of new music. The festival runs from July 5 to August 4 in Boulder, Colorado.

More Hot Stories For You

Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTIONStories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next MonthTHE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Denver Next Month
The FAC Theatre Company Presents WATER BY THE SPOONFUL, February 15 - March 3The FAC Theatre Company Presents WATER BY THE SPOONFUL, February 15 - March 3
The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3

Videos

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS Video
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Video
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields in Denver The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Come From Away in Denver Come From Away
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
CJRO - Big Band Royalty: Nothin’ But the Blues with Marion Powers on vocals in Denver CJRO - Big Band Royalty: Nothin’ But the Blues with Marion Powers on vocals
Arvada Center (1/27-1/27)
Wicked in Denver Wicked
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-8/25)
Come From Away in Denver Come From Away
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone in Denver Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (3/15-3/17)
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
Annie in Denver Annie
Lincoln Center (4/26-4/28)
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/03-5/05)
SWEAT in Denver SWEAT
Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre (1/13-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You