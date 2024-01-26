Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers Host LIGHTHOUSE PRESENTS: A COLORADO COLLECTION

The performance is on Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m.
Stories on Stage and Lighthouse Writers present "Lighthouse Presents: A Colorado Collection" on Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.
This show is the culmination of a long-standing collaboration between two great organizations whose missions embrace the written word.
Stories by Colorado authors William Henry Lewis, Amanda Rea and Nick Arvin will be performed by Lavour Addison, Kate Gleason and Marco Robinson.Meet the actors and authors for a milk and cookies reception after the show!
The mission of Lighthouse Writers Workshop is to provide the highest caliber of artistic education, support, and community for writers and readers in the Rocky Mountain Region and beyond. Everyone who wants to learn more about writing, no matter their age, experience, or education are welcome.
Celebrating their 23nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.
