Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Stories on Stage presents "Linda and Me: Raised on Ronstadt" streaming live from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance. Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Linda Ronstadt's memoir, Simple Dreams, provides the backdrop for this show featuring GerRee Hinshaw. Musical Director David Nehls and guitarist Tony Silva accompany GerRee for an evening of stories and song.

From the time she was a little girl, Stories on Stage favorite GerRee Hinshaw idolized Linda Ronstadt and found great inspiration in her songs. Now GerRee stars in a warm and funny musical memoir about discovering who you are and following your dream no matter what.

Linda Ronstadt's amazing career earned her 10 Grammy Awards along with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts and Humanities, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and received the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements.

Her autobiography, Simple Dreams: A Musical Memoir, was published in 2013 and the documentary, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, was released in 2019.

The 20th Anniversary Season will be 100% virtual/live streamed from the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder. Stories on Stage is teaming with Nomad Playhouse and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information go to www.storiesonstage.org.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, in recognition of how Stories on Stage has shared the human experience through literature, proclaimed September 25, 2020 to be "Stories on Stage 20th Anniversary Day."

"Linda and Me: Raised on Ronstadt" is sponsored by Theresa and Bob Keatinge and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and Community Foundation of Boulder County.

DETAILS:

Stories on Stage presents

"Linda and Me: Raised on Ronstadt"

Friday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Live streamed from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse.

Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance.

Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523