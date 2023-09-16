Stories On Stage to Present MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Next Month in Boulder and Denver

Funny and touching stories told in the form of fictional letters.

By: Sep. 16, 2023

Stories On Stage to Present MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Next Month in Boulder and Denver

Stories on Stage will present "Message in a Bottle" on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 80302. Call 303-444-7328 for tickets. On Sunday, October 15 at 2:00 p.m. the performance moves to Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at the link below or by calling 303-494-0523

“Message in a Bottle,” features Shannon Altner, making her SoS debut, along with Chip Persons and Gareth Saxe performing comical and moving letters written by entirely fictional characters, including a phony tennis pro, a poetic drifter, and a whole slew of crazy people seeking guidance from an advice columnist who's even crazier. Join the actors at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.   

Celebrating their 23nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Message in a Bottle" is sponsored by Diane and Robby Gilmore and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Boulder County, and The Denver Post.

Stories on Stage has announced Stories on Stage Book Club. The club members will receive a story from an upcoming show and participants will meet, via Zoom, the Thursday before the show to discuss the story! Contact abbe@storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523 to join in.

Stories on Stage

"Message in a Bottle"

Laughable letters, and crazy requests for advice, written by fictional characters.

Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

@ Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, 80302

Call 303-444-7328 for tickets

Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2:00 p.m.

@Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, 80204

Single tickets are $26




