This story of a little girl who grew up living in the New York Public Library may seem like a fairy tale - but it's all absolutely true!

Stories on Stage presents the Regional Premiere of "Feeding The Dragon" on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at 1:30 & 7:30.p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Betty Hart performs this exciting, autobiographical, one-woman play.

Betty Hart is a professional actor, director, facilitator, and voice over artist. Her Colorado credits include Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Curious Theatre, The Catamounts, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, Stories on Stage, Local Theatre and the Aurora Fox. In 2016, she was nominated for a Henry Award for outstanding lead actress in "The Mountaintop" at the Arvada Center. Betty directed "Lady Day at the Emerson Bar and Grill" for the Denver Center's Garner Galleria Theatre and "Crowns" at Vintage Theatre. She leads the Experiential Learning Team for Kaiser Permanente's Arts Integrated Resources team.

Sharon Washington's "Feeding The Dragon," delighted audiences off-Broadway and earned her an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. The one-act play invites listeners into Sharon's unorthodox childhood, growing up in an apartment on the top floor of the St. Agnes Branch of the New York Public Library, where her father served as the building's custodian. A love of literature and boundless imagination helped the playwright as a young woman persevere over dragons of all forms. You can read her extensive bio at https://iamsharonwashington.com/bio.

"Feeding The Dragon" was recently chosen to be produced as an audio play by Audible.com under its Audible Originals banner where it became an audience favorite and Top Ten Best Seller.

Celebrating their 19th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Feeding The Dragon" is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bonfils Stanton Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You