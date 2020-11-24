Stories On Stage Presents Making Merry - Greatest Hits, Live-streaming Sunday, December 13 At 1:30 P.m.

Stories on Stage presents Making Merry - Greatest Hits, virtual live-streaming at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 13. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance. Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

Give a warm welcome as award-winning, Denver Center Theatre Company veterans Jamie Horton, Candy Brown and Gabriella Cavallero join Stories on Stage for this very special holiday show! Music is provided by award-winning composer/pianist David Nehls.

Audience members were asked to submit favorite and fondly remembered stories from past seasons to make up this years' Greatest Hits version of Making Merry, celebrating the company's 20th Anniversary. Stories include A Christmas Memory, A Fruitcake Recipe and Who Can Retell, a Hanukkah story.

Stories on Stage has teamed with Nomad Playhouse and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information go to www.storiesonstage.org.

