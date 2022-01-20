Stories on Stage presents "Living Outside the Box" with an in-person performance on Sunday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, located at 721 Santa Fe Drive. On Friday, February 18 the virtual performance begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $22 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

Anne Penner and Matthew Schneck return to Stories on Stage to perform uplifting stories about very special people leading singular lives.

Kevin Pettit makes his Stories on Stage debut and will be performing from his book "Rambling Down Life's Road."

Kevin was born and raised in the mountains near Boulder, Colorado. He holds a PhD in physics from the University of Illinois and taught physics at Carleton College. Following an automobile accident which caused a severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), he returned to teaching at the University of Colorado and Carleton College, and also researching at NIST. However, after years of studying and teaching physics Kevin decided that, because of his experience living with a disability, he could best help others differently.

Kevin holds an MA in Specialized Ministry from the Iliff School of Theology and volunteers for the United Church of Christ Disabilities Ministry. He directs Faith4All, working to help all faith communities become sensitive to, and inclusive of, people who live with disabilities. A singer and actor since childhood, he has performed at Boulder's Dinner Theater, Aurora Fox Theatre, PHAMALY (Physically Handicapped Actors and Musical Artists League), and with Invisible Voices.

"Rambling Down Life's Road" provides you with a view of what it is like to have a traumatic brain injury (TBI). It contains unedited excerpts from the diary of someone who underwent a TBI. TBIs occur frequently these days and affect more than 1.5 million people in America each year. This book is meant to encourage you to find ways to avoid having, or causing, a TBI, and to make you laugh a little.

Celebrating their 21th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Living Outside the Box" is sponsored by Diana and Mike Kinsey and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Boulder County Arts Alliance and Community Foundation of Boulder County.