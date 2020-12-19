Stories on Stage presents "American Drag" streaming live from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance. Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

Three masters of drag performance, Shirley Delta Blow, Miss Zarah and Brody Danger, will kick off the New Year in joyous musical style doing their thing and telling their stories about lives being lived in - "American Drag."

The term "drag "originated as British theater slang in the 19th century and was used to describe women's clothing worn by men. Their petticoats would drag on the floor, and so they referred to dressing up as women as "putting on their drags." In the early 20th century female impersonation quickly became a facet of the vaudevillian entertainment experience. It was through vaudeville that the first official well-known drag queen came to exist, named Julian Eltinge. His popularity moved beyond vaudeville and his success earned him the title of being the highest paid actor in the world - surpassing even Charlie Chaplain at the time.*

The 20th Anniversary Season will be 100% virtual/live streamed from the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder. Stories on Stage is teaming with Nomad Playhouse and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, in recognition of how Stories on Stage has shared the human experience through literature, proclaimed September 25, 2020 to be "Stories on Stage 20th Anniversary Day."

