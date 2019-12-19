Stories On Stage Collaborates With Buntport Theater Company On CRUSHES

Stories on Stage collaborates once again with the ever-eclectic Buntport Theater Company in "Crushes." Two shows in Denver on Saturday, January 11, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, 80204.

Tickets are $15- $28 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org. On Friday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m., the show moves to the Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Rd, Boulder, 80302. Tickets for the Boulder show are $28 and available online at www.chautauqua.com.



You never really forget your first big crush on somebody else. Or your second, or your third, or your fourth, or your fifth, or your sixth, or your seventh...

Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz join Stories on Stage for another funny run-in with... love? Crushes on strangers, crushes on people you really shouldn't have crushes on, to crushes on our one and only.

This performance features a little bit of everything, from flash fiction to memoir to vignettes. Some of our stories have been contributed by local writers who've shared their own tales, real or imagined, about their crushes!

As a vibrant ensemble, Buntport Theater Company is intent on creating innovative and affordable entertainment, by writing and producing all of their work. Each piece grows from a collaborative process, relying on the combined skills of the whole ensemble. Known for unusual adaptations and quirky original comedies, they keep their seasons packed, debuting several new full-length productions in addition to a variety of less traditional programming. From live sit-coms to unique open mic nights to family friendly entertainment Buntport Theater Company offer programs that appeal to people from all walks of life.

Celebrating their 19th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.





