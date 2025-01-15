Spotlight: KID DETECTIVE, A BILDUNGSROMAN at Roaming Gnome Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shifted Lens Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Kid Detective, A Bildungsroman, a horror comedy by Weston Scott, at the Roaming Gnome Theatre in Aurora, CO running Fri - Sun from Jan 11th - Jan 26th 2025.

Kid Detective focuses on Penny Pepper, a kid detective extraordinaire whose sleuthing skills are put to the test after a serial killer slaughters all the other detectives in town. Will she be able to keep dispensing her own junior-sized justice, or will the grim inevitability of death slowly cloud her mind? One thing's for sure–when you're ten and a half years old, it's all downhill from there! T

his is the second production for Shifted Lens Theatre Company–their debut production of Cruel Intentions: The Musical received rave reviews and multiple sold-out shows. Managing Artistic Director, Lexie Lazear, is staying true to the company’s mantra of bringing fresh voices (and perspectives) to the stage in pursuit of meaningful connection.

“Former Gifted kids will relate deeply to the protagonists”, said Lazear. “The piece makes you think about what fair means, and how much more nuanced that word becomes as we get older.“

The incredibly talented adult cast features a mix of Denver life long locals and folks new to the theater scene. The show is rated PG ages 12+ for simulated murder and death. Tickets are on sale now! Don't miss this hilarious new show.

