Slacker University Brings The Campus Colors Tour To Boulder Theater This Month

The event is set for August 27.

Aug. 8, 2022  
Join 1000+ students at Boulder's biggest back to school event with Slacker University - America's Largest Touring College Party. Wear your CU merch & colors to show us what school really goes the hardest! This event will feature club-level production, nationally touring DJs, CO2 cannons and LED effects, Bubbles and Balloons, and most importantly - YOU.

Rap, EDM, Top 40, and College Anthems all night long. This will be a night that you will not forget.

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.





