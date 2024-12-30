Shane Torres to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shane Torres will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday January 2, Friday January 3, and Saturday January 4.

Shane Torres is a stand-up comedian, writer, podcaster, and sometimes actor who lives in Brooklyn, New York. As a stand-up comedian Shane has appeared on Conan, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Half Hour Special with Comedy Central, and This Week From The Cellar on Comedy Central just to name a few.

He released his debut album Established 1981 with Comedy Central records to rave reviews in 2018. His podcast No Accounting for Taste, with Kyle Kinane is available at the All Things Comedy Networks.





