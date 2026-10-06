SUGAR SKULL! A DÍA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE to Open at Lakewood Cultural Center
The all-ages musical weaves storytelling with traditions of Day of the Dead celebration.
The Lakewood Cultural Center will present Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure! This all-ages performance will be a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.
Twelve-year-old Vita Flores thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos. Sugar Skull! is an exciting bilingual and bicultural musical for the entire family, with traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to celebrate Day of the Dead!
Director of Programming at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Christa Brown, describes Sugar Skull! as "a heartwarming journey for the whole family. Its ability to interweave fun storytelling while also explaining the beautiful traditions associated with Día de Muertos makes for a wonderful and thoughtful experience for all ages."
As Sugar Skull! celebrates culture and connection, the Lakewood Cultural Center invites audiences to explore even more standout performances throughout the upcoming season. Season and single tickets for the 2026–27 Lakewood Cultural Center Presents series are now on sale, offering a dynamic mix of music, dance and theater in the heart of Lakewood. Whether you're seeking something new, nostalgic, family-friendly or simply entertaining, this year's lineup has something for everyone.
Lakewood Cultural Center is located at Wadsworth and West Alameda, just 15 minutes from downtown Denver, with both surface and garage parking. Pair a performance with dinner at your favorite Belmar, Downtown Lakewood restaurant for an effortless and memorable night out.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Ballet Ariel announces the Fall and Holiday 2026-2027 Season
Lakewood Cultural Center (12/11-12/13)
|
Hank Williams: Lost Highway
Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/04-1/03)
|
Blue Eyes, Bing and Bublé: Crooners with the CJRO and Matt Brooker
Lakewood Cultural Center (10/22-10/22)
|
Legally Blonde - The Musical
Buell Theatre (2/05-2/07) PHOTOS
|
Waitress
Buell Theatre (11/27-11/29) PHOTOS
|
MAMMA MIA!
Buell Theatre (5/11-5/16) PHOTOS
|
And So We Walked: An Artist's Journey Along the Trail of Tears
Singleton Theatre (4/16-5/23) PHOTOS
|
bogfriends
Singleton Theatre (1/15-2/21) PHOTOS
|
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
The Storyteller Theater (10/31-11/14)
|
HYPNAGOGIA: A Modern Lilith Folktale and Circus Adventure
Elaine Wolf Theatre (10/09-10/11)