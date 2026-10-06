SUGAR SKULL! A DÍA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE to Open at Lakewood Cultural Center

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The Lakewood Cultural Center will present Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure! This all-ages performance will be a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

Twelve-year-old Vita Flores thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos. Sugar Skull! is an exciting bilingual and bicultural musical for the entire family, with traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to celebrate Day of the Dead!

Director of Programming at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Christa Brown, describes Sugar Skull! as "a heartwarming journey for the whole family. Its ability to interweave fun storytelling while also explaining the beautiful traditions associated with Día de Muertos makes for a wonderful and thoughtful experience for all ages."

As Sugar Skull! celebrates culture and connection, the Lakewood Cultural Center invites audiences to explore even more standout performances throughout the upcoming season. Season and single tickets for the 2026–27 Lakewood Cultural Center Presents series are now on sale, offering a dynamic mix of music, dance and theater in the heart of Lakewood. Whether you're seeking something new, nostalgic, family-friendly or simply entertaining, this year's lineup has something for everyone.

Lakewood Cultural Center is located at Wadsworth and West Alameda, just 15 minutes from downtown Denver, with both surface and garage parking. Pair a performance with dinner at your favorite Belmar, Downtown Lakewood restaurant for an effortless and memorable night out.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 17 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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