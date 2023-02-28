Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July

The performance is on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  

SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Ticket prices are $39.50 - $65.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00am and can be purchased through newmantix.com or 303-871-7220.

Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman are taking their hit podcast, Small Town Murder, on the road! Each week, they look at a small town, what makes it tick, and a murder that took place there. In depth research, horrible tragedy, and the hosts' comedic spin on the whole thing. Shut up, and give me murder!!




Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4 Photo
Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4
Comedy Works has announced that Jessica Kirson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, March 2 - 4.
Denver Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Five Points Jazz Festival Vendors Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Five Points Jazz Festival Vendors
Denver Arts & Venues has announced that applications are now open for Five Points Jazz Festival vendors.
Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4 Photo
Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4
Comedy Works has announced that Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season Photo
DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season
The DCPA Theatre Company, the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will present two world premiere productions for the 2023/24 DCPA Theatre Company season.

More Hot Stories For You


Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Jessica Kirson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, March 2 - 4.
Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 SeasonDCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season
February 27, 2023

The DCPA Theatre Company, the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will present two world premiere productions for the 2023/24 DCPA Theatre Company season.
Local-Denver Artist “Jess DuBois” Celebration of Life Memorial To Take Place at Park Hill Golf Course/ClubhouseLocal-Denver Artist “Jess DuBois” Celebration of Life Memorial To Take Place at Park Hill Golf Course/Clubhouse
February 23, 2023

Local-Denver artist Jess DuBois “Celebration of Life Memorial” will take place on Sunday, February 28th at Park Hill Golf Course/Clubhouse from 1:30p to 4:30p. 
Vintage Theatre Presents TICK, TICK...BOOM! Next MonthVintage Theatre Presents TICK, TICK...BOOM! Next Month
February 23, 2023

Vintage Theatre presents 'tick, tick… BOOM!' March 17 through April 23. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.
share