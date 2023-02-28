SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July
The performance is on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Ticket prices are $39.50 - $65.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00am and can be purchased through newmantix.com or 303-871-7220.
Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman are taking their hit podcast, Small Town Murder, on the road! Each week, they look at a small town, what makes it tick, and a murder that took place there. In depth research, horrible tragedy, and the hosts' comedic spin on the whole thing. Shut up, and give me murder!!
Related Stories View More Denver Stories