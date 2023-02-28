SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Ticket prices are $39.50 - $65.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00am and can be purchased through newmantix.com or 303-871-7220.

Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman are taking their hit podcast, Small Town Murder, on the road! Each week, they look at a small town, what makes it tick, and a murder that took place there. In depth research, horrible tragedy, and the hosts' comedic spin on the whole thing. Shut up, and give me murder!!