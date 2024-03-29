SERIESFEST Set For This May in Denver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SeriesFest, the esteemed international festival and non-profit organization dedicated to elevating emerging and underrepresented voices in episodic storytelling, has announced the full lineup for SeriesFest: Season 10. Set to take place from May 1 to May 5 in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado, this five-day extravaganza promises to commemorate a decade of success with an array of captivating in-competition screenings, enriching panels, dynamic workshops, and exclusive television premieres.

In collaboration with Liberty Global, SeriesFest continues its commitment to emerging storytellers from around the world with an International Spotlight program. Showcasing original works from over nine countries, this highly-anticipated part of the festival will feature global, US and Colorado premieres.. Titles include “This is Not Sweden” (Spain, Sweden, Germany, Finland), “Zorro” (Spain, Mexico), “Estonia” (Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Estonia), “Haven of Grace” (France), “Lost Boys and Fairies” (United Kingdom), and “Split” (France).

SeriesFest’s signature Innovation Talk series in partnership with Liberty Global also returns. Season 10 continues the in-depth one on one executive conversations with Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP and Universal International Studios, Betsy Beers, groundbreaking producer and longtime producing partner of Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Private Practice,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), who is receiving an “Impact Award” at the SeriesFest Soiree (previously announced), and Mark Duplass, award-winning actor, screenwriter, producer and creator of “Penelope,” the new TV series with producing partner Mel Eslyn (co-creator, showrunner and director).

Festival attendees can expect an immersive experience, delving into crucial and timely topics through network screenings, engaging Q&A sessions, and thought-provoking panels. Highlights of the program include:

Special Premiere - "Harry Wild" Season Three: AMC Networks’ streamer Acorn TV's beloved series, "Harry Wild," will unveil its third season with a special premiere screening followed by an illuminating Q&A session featuring the award-winning actress Jane Seymour.

Debut Screening - "Unconventional": SeriesFest alumni Kit Williamson presents "Unconventional," an original series featuring a stellar cast including James Bland (also producer; “Giants”), Aubrey Shea (“Nashville”), Brianna Venskus (“The Walking Dead”) andMiranda Bailey (also executive producer, owner of Cold Irons Pictures) offering audiences a fresh perspective on storytelling.

Screening & Panel- "A Brief History of the Future": PBS presents an episode of "Brief History of the Future," followed by an enlightening Q&A session with host Ari Wallach.

Special Screening & Panel - Dropping Gems: How New Amsterdam Used Masterful Storytelling to Inform its Audience: StarJocko Sims, creator/showrunner David Schulner, esteemed medical professionals Dr. Nia Mitchell, Dr. Michelle Albert and Jandel Allen-Davis will be led in a compelling conversation by TV personality, podcast host and Academy Award-winning producer, Van Lathan, to explore race disparities in medicine following a screening of the special episode, "Righteous Right Hand."

Panel - The Methods of Multi-Hyphenates: Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”), Christy Carlson Romano (“Kim Possible”), Michelle Hurd (“Anyone But You,” “Star Trek: Picard”) share insights on pursuing passions through multiple avenues and leveraging storytelling for social change.

Panel - State of The Industry: Industry leaders Jocelyn Sabo (SVP, Television Development, Lionsgate), Tom Verica (Head of Creative Production, Executive Producer, Director, Shondaland), Melissa Myers (Producer/Manager) and Jennifer Loren (Senior Director, Cherokee Film) and discuss emerging trends, what’s resonating with distributors and overall predictions of what’s next!

Panel - Celebrating Women in Showrunning: Join Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“All American,” “All American: Homecoming”), Ashley Michel Hoban (“The Girl from Plainville,” “Dr. Death”) and Michelle Paradise (“Star Trek: Discovery”) as they discuss the challenges, triumphs, and aspirations of female showrunners shaping the television landscape.

Panel - It's In the Details: Costume Design for Television: Emmy-Award winner Terry Dresbach (“Outlander,” “Rounders”), Emmy-Award winner Lyn Elizabeth Paolo (“Queen Charlotte,” “Scandal”), Johnetta Boone (“Yellowstone”), and Salvador Perez (“The MindyProject,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Never Have I Ever”) offer a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous craft of costume design and its impact on character development.

Panel - Mentorship and Collaboration: A Conversation with the Team Behind "Dr. Death": Explore the making of "Dr. Death" Season Two and the significance of mentorship in the television industry with series creator/executive producer Patrick Macmanus,series showrunner/executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban, Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP and Universal International Studios, and Kelly Funke, President, Littleton Road Productions.

Panel - A Conversation with Universal Studio Group’s TV Development Executives: Gain insights into the television development process from Universal Studio Group's esteemed executives, including Kelsey Balance, Vivian Cannon, Jim Donnelly, Monica Rodman, and Marc Velez.

"Season 10 of SeriesFest marks a milestone in our journey to elevate emerging and underrepresented voices in episodic storytelling. As we honor a decade of success, we are thrilled to present an unforgettable lineup that embodies creativity, diversity, and innovation,” commented Randi Kleiner, CEO and Co-Founder. “We can’t wait to bring this incredible community of storytellers and industry luminaries around the world back together in Denver to inspire, inform and celebrate!”

As previously announced, Hasan Minhaj will headline the Season 10 closing night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 5. SeriesFest also welcomes Betsy Beers, Shondaland, cast and creators from “Grey’s Anatomy,” SAG-AFTRA and award-winning Minnie Driver, honorees at the inaugural SeriesFest Soiree, a special night celebrating their impact on television. “Grey’s Anatomy’s” showrunner Meg Marinis, actor James Pickens Jr, Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone and Kim Raver will also take part in a one-of-a-kind panel earlier that day, Legacy in Television: Grey’s Anatomy, reflecting on the impact of the two decades of the iconic medical drama.

SeriesFest: Season 10 promises to be a memorable celebration of creativity, diversity, and innovation in episodic storytelling. Please see below for a detailed list of scheduled events.

SeriesFest: Season 10 badges and Gala Tickets are on sale now and available here. General Public tickets for Hasan Minhaj at Red Rocks will be available starting March 28. For up-to-date information, please sign up for the newsletter at www.seriesfest.com.