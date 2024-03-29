SERIESFEST Set For This May in Denver

The event runs May 1 to May 5.
SeriesFest, the esteemed international festival and non-profit organization dedicated to elevating emerging and underrepresented voices in episodic storytelling, has announced the full lineup for SeriesFest: Season 10. Set to take place from May 1 to May 5 in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado, this five-day extravaganza promises to commemorate a decade of success with an array of captivating in-competition screenings, enriching panels, dynamic workshops, and exclusive television premieres.
In collaboration with Liberty Global, SeriesFest continues its commitment to emerging storytellers from around the world with an International Spotlight program. Showcasing original works from over nine countries, this highly-anticipated part of the festival will feature global, US and Colorado premieres.. Titles include “This is Not Sweden” (Spain, Sweden, Germany, Finland), “Zorro” (Spain, Mexico), “Estonia” (Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Estonia), “Haven of Grace” (France), “Lost Boys and Fairies” (United Kingdom), and “Split” (France).
SeriesFest’s signature Innovation Talk series in partnership with Liberty Global also returns. Season 10 continues the in-depth one on one executive conversations with Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP and Universal International Studios, Betsy Beers, groundbreaking producer and longtime producing partner of Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Private Practice,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), who is receiving an “Impact Award” at the SeriesFest Soiree (previously announced), and Mark Duplass, award-winning actor, screenwriter, producer and creator of “Penelope,” the new TV series with producing partner Mel Eslyn (co-creator, showrunner and director).
Festival attendees can expect an immersive experience, delving into crucial and timely topics through network screenings, engaging Q&A sessions, and thought-provoking panels. Highlights of the program include:
"Season 10 of SeriesFest marks a milestone in our journey to elevate emerging and underrepresented voices in episodic storytelling. As we honor a decade of success, we are thrilled to present an unforgettable lineup that embodies creativity, diversity, and innovation,” commented Randi Kleiner, CEO and Co-Founder. “We can’t wait to bring this incredible community of storytellers and industry luminaries around the world back together in Denver to inspire, inform and celebrate!”
As previously announced, Hasan Minhaj will headline the Season 10 closing night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 5. SeriesFest also welcomes Betsy Beers, Shondaland, cast and creators from “Grey’s Anatomy,” SAG-AFTRA and award-winning Minnie Driver, honorees at the inaugural SeriesFest Soiree, a special night celebrating their impact on television. “Grey’s Anatomy’s” showrunner Meg Marinis, actor James Pickens Jr, Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone and Kim Raver will also take part in a one-of-a-kind panel earlier that day, Legacy in Television: Grey’s Anatomy, reflecting on the impact of the two decades of the iconic medical drama.
SeriesFest: Season 10 promises to be a memorable celebration of creativity, diversity, and innovation in episodic storytelling. Please see below for a detailed list of scheduled events.
SeriesFest: Season 10 badges and Gala Tickets are on sale now. General Public tickets for Hasan Minhaj at Red Rocks will be available starting March 28.
