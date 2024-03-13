Ryan Hamilton Comes to the Paramount Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment will present RYAN HAMILTON coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $39.50 - $49.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale Friday, March 15 at 10am at ParamountDenver.com.

ABOUT RYAN HAMILTON:

Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, Ryan Hamilton is one-of-a-kind. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld as well as Gad Elmaleh at Carnegie Hall. Ryan is endearing stand-up lovers, and his future is bright. In addition to regular television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour, you can watch his first stand-up special, the one-hour original Happy Face, on Netflix.