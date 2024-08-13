Roy Wood Jr. Comes to Comedy Works Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roy Wood Jr. is a comedian, an Emmy-nominated producer for the PBS documentary The Neutral Ground, and for 8 years served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-winning The Daily Show. In the spring of 2023, Wood Jr. guest hosted The Daily Show and headlined the White House Correspondents' Dinner bringing it to its highest ratings since 2017.

Wood co-starred alongside Jon Hamm in the Fletch remake, Confess, Fletch, and has guest appearances in Only Murders in the Building, Better Call Saul, The Last O.G. & Space Force.

His first Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure, debuted in 2017, the same year he was named the new host of Comedy Central’s storytelling series, This is Not Happening. His second Comedy Central special Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You, remains the network’s highest-rated original stand-up premiere. His third Comedy Central special Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger, aired just two weeks after taping.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Roy Wood Jr. will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday August 16 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday August 17 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Sunday August 18 / 7:00 PM / $25.00

Comments