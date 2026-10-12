Rose Costello's A MOTHERHOOD EXPERIENCE to Debut at The Hearth
The work-in-progress features Gabrielle Louise and Rebecca Ascarrunz alongside musicians Justin Njissan, Jamie Payne, and David Alderdice.
Juniper Circle Productions and The Learning Council will present 'A Motherhood Experience,' written and performed by Rose Costello, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7 p.m. at The Hearth. The performance is part of the annual Alan Espinoza Solo Performance Series. The suggested donation is $20. This is a show for adults. Free childcare will be provided onsite the evening of the presentation.
Humor. Heartbreak. Rebellion. This one-act theatrical experience uses storytelling, music, and movement to explore the expectations placed on mothers and the upheaval of becoming a parent - and the creative possibilities that emerge from that change.
Costello began creating the piece after becoming a mother and questioning why parenthood felt so difficult.
"I wanted someone to say that what was being expected of mothers was impossible, physically and mentally - instead of feeling like my suffering was a personal problem to solve," Costello said.
The show has been in development for over a year and provides audiences a sneak peek at a brand-new work-in-progress. Costello is joined by Gabrielle Louise and Rebecca Ascarrunz as the 'Mother's Little Helpers,' alongside musicians Justin Njissan, Jamie Payne, and David Alderdice.
Although motherhood is its starting point, Costello hopes the show speaks to people whether or not they have children.
"This show is for anyone that has been born. I hope people walk away feeling that if there is something inside of them that they have been wanting to get out, whether that is a piece of art, music, dance, poetry, or a new way of walking through the world, that they can create it and it doesn't have to be perfect. I want them to see me doing it and feel 'if she can do it, so can I."
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