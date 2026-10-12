Rose Costello's A MOTHERHOOD EXPERIENCE to Debut at The Hearth

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Juniper Circle Productions and The Learning Council will present 'A Motherhood Experience,' written and performed by Rose Costello, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7 p.m. at The Hearth. The performance is part of the annual Alan Espinoza Solo Performance Series. The suggested donation is $20. This is a show for adults. Free childcare will be provided onsite the evening of the presentation.

Humor. Heartbreak. Rebellion. This one-act theatrical experience uses storytelling, music, and movement to explore the expectations placed on mothers and the upheaval of becoming a parent - and the creative possibilities that emerge from that change.

Costello began creating the piece after becoming a mother and questioning why parenthood felt so difficult.

"I wanted someone to say that what was being expected of mothers was impossible, physically and mentally - instead of feeling like my suffering was a personal problem to solve," Costello said.

The show has been in development for over a year and provides audiences a sneak peek at a brand-new work-in-progress. Costello is joined by Gabrielle Louise and Rebecca Ascarrunz as the 'Mother's Little Helpers,' alongside musicians Justin Njissan, Jamie Payne, and David Alderdice.

Although motherhood is its starting point, Costello hopes the show speaks to people whether or not they have children.

"This show is for anyone that has been born. I hope people walk away feeling that if there is something inside of them that they have been wanting to get out, whether that is a piece of art, music, dance, poetry, or a new way of walking through the world, that they can create it and it doesn't have to be perfect. I want them to see me doing it and feel 'if she can do it, so can I."

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 06 Hrs 13 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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