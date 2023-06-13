Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE This Weekend!

Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history.Â 

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Michael Rapaport Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, June 15 - 17 Photo 3 Michael Rapaport Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, June 15 - 17
Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Phamaly Theatre Company Photo 4 Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Phamaly Theatre Company

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE This Weekend!

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE This Weekend!

Shiver me timbers!Â  Rocky Mountain Rep opens The Pirates of Penzance this weekend â€” Friday, June 16th, and Saturday, June 17th at 8:00pm.Â  Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history.Â 

A fresh take on one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular comedic operettas, Rocky Mountain Rep's production of The Pirates of Penzance will take your summer by storm.Â  This hilarious, hopeful farce follows sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted young lovers and an eccentric Major-General.

The Rep production features Josh Kellman as Major-General Stanley, Joe Hebel as the Pirate King, Mitchell Lewis as Frederic, Trey Plutnicki as the Sergeant of Police, Cecilia Iole as Mabel, Margot Frank as Edith, Luiza Vitucci as Kate, Madeline Canfield as Isabel, and Sonia Perez as Ruth.Â  With projection design by DJ Pike, costume design by Mary Nye Bennett, scenic design by Cody Tellis Rutledge, choreography by Megan Bliss, stage management by Kyle M. Dill, sound design by Sarah D. Speck, lighting design by Ethan Newman, music direction by Michael Querio, and overall direction by Sally Scott â€” this play is sure to impress sailors and landlubbers alike.

This is alumna Sally Scott's directorial debut at Rocky Mountain Rep.Â  Sally first appeared as a company member back in 1998, starring in that season's production of Dames at Sea.Â  She went on to hold various roles throughout the years, especially as part of the leadership team in 2005, helping lead RMRT's renaissance and emergence as a leading regional theatre.Â  Sally has several directing credits in her hometown of Louisville, and the Rep is pleased to welcome her back in this new capacity.

Also playing this summer, Rocky Mountain Rep presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Something Rotten!, and Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver in the fall.Â  Tickets are on sale now!!Â  Visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or go to the website â€” Click Here.Â  Purchase your tickets today â€” it's always a great night to attend the theatre!




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Review: Town Halls MEMPHIS Hits You Right in the Soul Photo
Review: Town Hall's MEMPHIS Hits You Right in the Soul

What did our critic think of MEMPHIS at Town Hall? Despite the formulaic plot, it's one of those refreshing musicals that really isn't based on any prior works. With music and lyrics by David Bryan of Bon Jovi and and book by Joe DiPietro (recognizable for penning I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), it's got an exciting and driving score, and the story is clever enough to keep the show moving nicely.Â 

2
Chris Distefano Comes to the Paramount Theatre in December Photo
Chris Distefano Comes to the Paramount Theatre in December

Comedy Works Entertainment presents CHRIS DISTEFANO: RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, December 9th at 7:00pm.

3
Brent Cobb Comes To The Fox Theatre In October Photo
Brent Cobb Comes To The Fox Theatre In October

Brent Cobb brings the Southern Star Tour to the Fox Theatre on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

4
Jeff Ross Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month Photo
Jeff Ross Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Jeff Ross is a comedian, writer, actor, director and producer known asÂ The Roastmaster General.Â Â As a regular on the Comedy Central Roasts, Jeff has roasted some of the industryâ€™s most famous people including Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Roseanne Barr, Joan Rivers, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump. Â 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# High School Musical Jr.
Jacks Swigert Aerospace Academy (6/30-7/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 237 Virginia Avenue
Durango Arts Center (7/01-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (6/02-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/06-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You