Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE This Weekend!

Shiver me timbers!Â Rocky Mountain Rep opens The Pirates of Penzance this weekend â€” Friday, June 16th, and Saturday, June 17th at 8:00pm.Â Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history.Â

A fresh take on one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular comedic operettas, Rocky Mountain Rep's production of The Pirates of Penzance will take your summer by storm.Â This hilarious, hopeful farce follows sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted young lovers and an eccentric Major-General.

The Rep production features Josh Kellman as Major-General Stanley, Joe Hebel as the Pirate King, Mitchell Lewis as Frederic, Trey Plutnicki as the Sergeant of Police, Cecilia Iole as Mabel, Margot Frank as Edith, Luiza Vitucci as Kate, Madeline Canfield as Isabel, and Sonia Perez as Ruth.Â With projection design by DJ Pike, costume design by Mary Nye Bennett, scenic design by Cody Tellis Rutledge, choreography by Megan Bliss, stage management by Kyle M. Dill, sound design by Sarah D. Speck, lighting design by Ethan Newman, music direction by Michael Querio, and overall direction by Sally Scott â€” this play is sure to impress sailors and landlubbers alike.

This is alumna Sally Scott's directorial debut at Rocky Mountain Rep.Â Sally first appeared as a company member back in 1998, starring in that season's production of Dames at Sea.Â She went on to hold various roles throughout the years, especially as part of the leadership team in 2005, helping lead RMRT's renaissance and emergence as a leading regional theatre.Â Sally has several directing credits in her hometown of Louisville, and the Rep is pleased to welcome her back in this new capacity.

Also playing this summer, Rocky Mountain Rep presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Something Rotten!, and Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver in the fall.Â Tickets are on sale now!!Â Visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or go to the website â€” Click Here.Â Purchase your tickets today â€” it's always a great night to attend the theatre!