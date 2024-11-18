News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rocky Mountain Rep Will Be HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will present Home for the Holidays, Saturday, December 14th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 15th at 2:00pm.

By: Nov. 18, 2024
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will present Home for the Holidays, Saturday, December 14th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 15th at 2:00pm. This wonderful holiday tribute is filled with a variety of both heartwarming and festive songs.

Each year, Rocky Mountain Rep welcomes back a special group of alumni to help us celebrate!  This year's show will feature Suzanna Champion, Stephanie Hansen, Jonathan Heller, Jeremiah Smith, Tyler Symone, and Nicholas Johnson at the piano.

Staged and directed by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke, Home for the Holidays will surely be one of the highlights of your holiday season! 

Tickets are still available!  Please stop in to the administrative office in Grand Lake, call 970-627-5087, or buy tickets online at rockymountainrep.com.




