Rocky Mountain Rep Presents HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Celebrate the wonder of the holiday season, as Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre presents Home for the Holidays Saturday, December 14th, at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 15th, at 2:00pm.

This wonderful holiday tribute features a medley of festive songs! We have an amazing group of alumni returning to help us celebrate: Danny Adams, Jack Bartholet, Suzanna Champion, Kristin O'Connell, and Maya Rowe, with Kevin Disch on piano.

Staged and directed each year by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke, this show will surely be one of your highlights for the holiday season. Tickets are still available!! Stop in to the administrative office in Grand Lake, call 970-627-3421, or buy tickets online at RockyMountainRep.com. Don't miss it!!

In addition, please join us Friday night, December 14th, for our FREE Community Night. Doors open at 6:30pm. We will have caroling, a visit from Santa with photo opportunities, refreshments, and a holiday movie starting at 7:00pm. We would love to see you!





