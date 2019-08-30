Rocky Mountain Rep Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE

"Come on in (and sit right down)" as Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens Always...Patsy Cline beginning Friday August 30, at 8:00pm. Always...Patsy Cline tells the true story of a friendship that developed between Patsy Cline and Louise Seger. Featuring alumnae Meredith Jones as Patsy Cline and Suzanna Champion as Louise - Rocky Mountain Rep audiences are in for a treat!

Included in the show are many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as "Crazy", "I Fall to Pieces", "Sweet Dreams", and "Walkin' After Midnight". Always...Patsy Cline only plays through the month of September, so don't miss the opportunity to see this amazing show! Tickets are on sale now at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, or you can call us 970-627-5087, or purchase tickets online through our website, www.rockymountainrep.com. Reminisce with these timeless songs and enjoy a fabulous fall season in the Rockies!





