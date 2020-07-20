Rocky Mountain Rep Presents A Virtual Cabaret!

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre's annual Cabaret fundraising event will be virtual this year! And it's only $25 to join the livestream! Plan to take part in the fun, Saturday, July 25th, at 6:30pm. Patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy performances of some immensely talented alumni; Sarah Bockel, Suzanna Champion, Curt Hansen, Cecilia Iole,

Michael E. Martin, Elizabeth Stanley, and Travis Taylor, just to name a few, and the admission fees will go toward supporting the theatre during the pandemic.

The Cabaret will be hosted by Executive Artistic Director Michael Querio and Associate Artistic Director Jeff Duke. There will be live performances streaming from the Grand Lake stage, live performances streaming from all around the country, and videos pre-recorded and edited to add to the evening's festivities.

Each year, auctions are a big part of the Rocky Mountain Rep's Cabaret event - this year is no different. RMRT is running an online auction to raise money for the theatre in conjunction with the Cabaret. Sign in and register to bid at the auction where you will find many one-of-a-kind items available. The online auction opens Monday, July 20th and will close as the Cabaret broadcast closes, approximately 7:45pm, Saturday, July 25th.

Rocky Mountain Rep is excited to present this annual event in this new and exciting way - as a livestream coming directly to your computer, phone or TV screen. The affordability and accessibilty of the livestream will open this year's Cabaret to more people - RMRT is expecting 1000 viewers from around the country! There will also be opportunities during the livestream for viewers to make donations, in the effort to keep Rocky Mountain Rep alive until live theatre can be presented again and audiences can gather together indoors. Purchase admission to the livestream and/or log into the auction now by going to the Rocky Mountain Rep website: www.rockymountainrep.com. Don't miss your chance to join this once-in-a-lifetime event!

