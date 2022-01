Rocky LaPorte Comes to Comedy Works South in February

Rocky LaPorte's appeal comes from his every-man, streetwise style of comedy. Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought after comedians in the country.

Rocky most recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing. His resume includes a slew of performances, including being a featured comic on Showtime's The Godfathers of Comedy, a special starring five of America's most hilarious Italian-American comics. On the big screen, he has been seen in two Tim Allen movies; Crazy on the Outside and The Shaggy Dog.

Rocky traveled with Drew Carey to Iraq to entertain the troops and was seen on the Showtime special Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie.

Rocky has filmed his own Comedy Central Presents special and was voted the network's second most popular comedian in a nationwide poll. Rocky has his own NBC pilot called the Rocky LaPorte Show. Rocky's clean blue-collar style of comedy continues to increase in popularity as he travels the country.

Comedy Works has announced that Rocky LaPorte will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, February 3 / 7:30 PM / $17.00

Friday, February 4 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, February 5 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $25.00