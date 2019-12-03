Red Rocks Third Annual Local Set Begins December 7

Snow may be falling on the rocks, but soon, local musicians will be heating up the Red Rocks Visitor Center as the venue kicks off its third annual Local Set Series.

Local Set is an intimate Red Rocks experience featuring Colorado musicians, themed menus featuring a full-dinner buffet, drinks and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a backstage tour of the iconic amphitheatre for an added price.

New this year is an event with the Colorado Symphony celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday, a New Year's Eve Bash featuring live music and a champagne toast, and a Red Rocks 2020 season kickoff celebration featuring a lineup of seven bands. All three of these events will feature elements hosted on the Top Plaza with heated tents during the colder months.

"Local Set is your chance to experience Red Rocks in a new, fun way while enjoying great food and experiencing live music from local talented musicians," said Tad Bowman, venue director. "Now in its third year, the diversity and range of musicians and genres of music has never been greater."

Local Set runs from December 2019 through March 2020. The full lineup can be viewed below. Tickets and information are available at RedRocksOnline.com or at AXS.com.





