Rachel Bloom Comes to Paramount Theatre

Hot off the heels of sold out performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and The Palladium in London - the latter of which earned her a five star review from The Guardian - Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom is heading back out on the road.

What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now? Tour will bring the star to six markets this fall after her week-long run at Just For Laughs Montreal in July, including Denver's Paramount Theatre on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 8:00pm. Fans will be treated to songs from the hit series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" plus solo performances which will showcase Bloom's stand-up and original material. A fan presale powered by Seated will begin Wednesday, June 19 at 10am local before tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 21 at 10am. Tickets are $39.50 to $75.00 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available at ParamountDenver.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS. Starting Monday, June 24th tickets will also be available for purchase at the Pepsi Center Box Office and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box office, or Paramount Theatre box office (event days only). A limited number of VIP packages will be available via OneLive which pair the best seats in the house with a post-show meet and greet, photo opportunity and exclusive merchandise.

Rachel Bloom is best known as the star of the CW musical dramedy "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," which she co-created and executive produced alongside Aline Brosh McKenna. For her performance as Rebecca Bunch, Rachel won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy, Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In addition to other Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and TCA Award nominations in further seasons, she is also a 4-time Emmy nominee for both the songwriting of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and her past writing work on the Adult Swim sketch series "Robot Chicken."

In 2018, she starred in the SXSW comedy, "Most Likely to Murder." She recently voiced the role of Batgirl in Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and joined the cast of Angry Birds 2, to be released later this year. Her tv guest star credits include roles in Portlandia, The Simpsons, iZombie, How I Met Your Mother, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Muppet Babies and Robot Chicken. She has appeared as herself on Drunk History, Gay of Thrones, The Tony Awards, The Emmy Awards, The Obie Awards (as host), Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, among others.

Bloom has been profiled on covers for Allure and Bustle and prominently featured in The New York Times Magazine, Elle, Entertainment Weekly, Time, Psychology Today, Fast Company, Glamour, O Magazine and Backstage, among others. Bloom got her start performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater at which she put up two live musical sketch comedy shows, "Rachel Bloom is a Triple Threat!!!" and "Sing Out, Louise!" Her 2010 music video, "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," went viral and was nominated for a Hugo Award. In 2012, Bloom performed in the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in the "New Faces: Characters" Showcase. Before "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," she self-released two albums of comedy music: "Please Love Me" (a compilation of old/new hits) and "Suck It, Christmas!!! (A Chanukah Album)." She currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, writer/director Dan Gregor, and their dog, Wiley.





