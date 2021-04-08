Rachael's School Of Dance presents Don Quixote, April 10, 2021 at 2pm.

Come and join in the exciting adventures of Don Quixote. A Spanish-style comedic ballet complete in 3 acts featuring; toreadors, bullfights, duels, gypsies, nymphs, dryads, a wedding, and an assortment of colorful and theatrical personalities that are sure to keep you on your toes.

The ballet features over 60 young dancers from Colorado Springs.

There will only be 150 audience members permitted and face coverings must be worn at all times while attending this event.

Seating for this event will be socially distanced and assigned closer to the performance date. All tickets purchased in the same order will be seated together. Please call the box office at 719-255-8181 if you wish to add tickets to an existing order, so we can ensure you are seated together.

Learn more and purchase ticket at http://rsodance.com/#section2.