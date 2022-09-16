Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At Arvada Center

Playing until October 9, 2022 at Main Stage Theatre.

Sep. 16, 2022  

How long does "Happily Ever After" last? This fall the Arvada Center honors the late, great Stephen Sondheim with a unique take on his immensely popular musical, Into the Woods.

Audiences will be familiar with the stories of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk, but this hit musical explores the real lives of these characters, and the not-always-positive consequences of choices made in fleeting moments.

"The Arvada Center's Into the Woods looks and feels like magic," says Lynne Collins, Artistic Director of Theatre and director of Into the Woods. "It starts out childlike and innocent with the fairy tale classics of childhood, but as the play progresses, it grows up and shows us what really happens after happily ever after."

Photo Credit: Jamie Kraus Photography

Madelyn J. Smith, Sheryl McCallum, Alison Bagli, Leslie O''Carroll and Quynh-My Luu

Jack Wardell

Nicole DeBree

The company of the Arvada Center''s production of INTO THE WOODS

Ava Francis, Rudy Martinez, and Shannan Steele

Jake Mendes and Cordell Cole

