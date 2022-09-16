Photos: Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At Arvada Center

How long does "Happily Ever After" last? This fall the Arvada Center honors the late, great Stephen Sondheim with a unique take on his immensely popular musical, Into the Woods.

Audiences will be familiar with the stories of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk, but this hit musical explores the real lives of these characters, and the not-always-positive consequences of choices made in fleeting moments.

"The Arvada Center's Into the Woods looks and feels like magic," says Lynne Collins, Artistic Director of Theatre and director of Into the Woods. "It starts out childlike and innocent with the fairy tale classics of childhood, but as the play progresses, it grows up and shows us what really happens after happily ever after."

Playing until October 9, 2022 at Main Stage Theatre.