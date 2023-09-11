Photos: First Look at Jeff Hiller in THE EXHIBITIONIST at Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights

Performances ran September 7 at 7 PM and September 9 at 4 PM.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

The Exhibitionist was recently performed as part of Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights. Written by James Hindman and directed by Michael Rader, the production starred Jeff Hiller and ran September 7 at 7 PM and September 9 at 4 PM.

Check out photos below!

Amidst the hushed buzz of anticipation, Justin strides confidently toward the McMillon Arts Museum's audience gathered to witness the unveiling of a recently discovered painting by Vincent Van Gogh. Little do they know that, just one floor below, Justin – an intern at the museum – is under scrutiny as one of a hundred other aspiring artists competing to have his artwork chosen as the grand prize winner, thrusting him onto the career trajectory of his dreams. The Exhibitionist delves deep into the nuances of what it means to be an artist and the lengths we will go to define our worth and success. 

Photo Credit: Nick House Media



