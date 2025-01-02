Photos: DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS at Theatre Aspen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Aspen celebrated the holiday season with Dreaming of A White Christmas Cabaret. Check out photos of the event here!

Dreaming of A White Christmas Cabaret, which ran from December 18 – 22, took place in the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Jerome at 7 PM each evening with a chef's dinner followed by a 60-minute musical revue featuring Broadway and holiday favorites.

The holiday cabaret featured several returning cast members including Erin Davie, Nehal Joshi and Nathaniel Stampley. They also welcomed back Theatre Aspen mainstage alums Ana Marcu and Alex Ross. Patrick O'Neill directed, and musical direction was by Tony Award Nominee Sam Davis.

