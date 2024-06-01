Performance Now to Present THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Beginning Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performance Now Theatre Company will present Gilbert & Sullivan's “The Pirates of Penzance” June 7 - 23 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.

The story revolves around Frederic, now 21 and released from his “apprenticeship” to a band of pirates. Having come of age, Frederic announces that he loathes piracy and, since his term of indenture is complete, he will be leaving in hopes of finding a suitable wife. He meets the daughters of Mayor-General Stanley, including Mable, and the two instantly fall in love. But Frederic's vocation as a pirate stands in the way of their union. The Pirates of Penzance features witty humor, memorable characters and contains such popular numbers as “Major-General's Song,” “Poor Wand'ring One,” “Climbing Over Rocky Mountains” and “Stay, Frederic, Stay.”

The cast includes William Kahn as the Major General, Bill Diggle as the Pirate King, Elizabeth Mirandi as Mabel, Caleb Wenger as Frederic, and 18 other talented actors and actresses.

About Performance Now Theatre Company

Since its inception in 2001, Performance Now has produced over 80 major shows. Besides onstage training there are many opportunities for new artists, young and old, to acquire different skills associated with the theatre, including set design and construction, stage management, costumes, and make-up. Our training programs help to give the apprentice a better understanding of theatre in general, while providing them experience in the different areas associated with the production. Performance Now Theatre Company dedicates at least one show each year to this purpose, “Bringing professional quality entertainment at affordable prices.”

Performance Now

Gilbert & Sullivan's “The Pirates of Penzance”

June 7 - 23, 2024

Fri. /Sat. at 7:30 p.m.; Sat./Sun. at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $22

303-987-7845 or online at www.performancenow.org

Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway

Comments