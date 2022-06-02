Performance Now Theatre Company Presents NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT This Month

Performance Now Theatre Company presents Nice Work If You Can Get It June 10 - 26 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $36 and are available or online at www.performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.

Set in the 1920s, Nice Work If You Can Get It is the story of charming and wealthy playboy Jimmy Winter, who meets rough female bootlegger Billie Bendix the weekend of his wedding. Jimmy, who has been married three (or is it four?) times before, is preparing to marry Eileen Evergreen, a self-obsessed modern dancer. Thinking Jimmy and Eileen will be out of town, Billie and her gang hides cases of alcohol in the basement of Jimmy's Long Island mansion. But when Jimmy, his wife-to-be and her prohibitionist family show up at the mansion for the wedding, Billie and her cohorts pose as servants, causing hi-jinks galore.

The cast includes Andy Sievers as Jimmy Winter, Dallas Slankard as Billie Bendix, Brian Trampler as Cookie McGee, Tim Campbell as Duke Mahoney, Sophia Montoya-Suson as Jeannie Muldoon, Liz Brooks as Estonia Dulworth, and Aynsley Upton as Eileen Evergreen.