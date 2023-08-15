Performance Now Brings SEUSSICAL to Lakewood in September

Performances run September 8-24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Carlos Mencia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 17 - 19 Photo 3 Carlos Mencia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 17 - 19
Anthony Rodia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 10 - 12 Photo 4 Anthony Rodia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 10 - 12

Performance Now Brings SEUSSICAL to Lakewood in September

Performance Now Theatre Company presents Seussical September 8 - 24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at Click Here or by calling 303-987-7845.

All of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and JoJo, a little boy with a big imagination are woven together in this joyous musical adventure. Seussical teaches the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs!

The talented cast includes Sarah Atkinson as JoJo, Christopher Boeckx as Cat in the Hat, Josh Harris as Horton, Brekken Baker as Mayzie, Nancy Evans Begley as Kangaroo, Sarah Forman as Gertrude, Keith Hershman as General Genghis, and many others.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Tickets For The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company and 11 Broadway & Photo
Tickets For The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company and 11 Broadway & Cabaret Tours On Sale Now

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced that tickets for the 2023/24 DCPA Theatre Company productions and 11 Broadway & Cabaret tours are now on sale.  

2
Denver Arts & Venues Calls For Community to Connect With Others Through Denver Art Dro Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Calls For Community to Connect With Others Through Denver Art Drop Day

Denver Arts & Venues has called for local artists, businesses and community members to delight and surprise Denver residents, and create positive connections through art by participating in World Art Drop Day Tuesday, Sept. 5.

3
Boulder Theater to Host 2ND ANNUAL COLORADO SOUND MUSIC AWARDS in November Photo
Boulder Theater to Host 2ND ANNUAL COLORADO SOUND MUSIC AWARDS in November

The Colorado Sound has announced the 2nd annual Colorado Sound Music Awards! Launched on Colorado Day (Aug. 1), the awards allow the station's listeners to support a wide range of artists from around the state by voting in five unique categories.

4
All My Friends Productions Launches: A New Venture by Seasoned Theatrical Producer Parrish Photo
All My Friends' Productions Launches: A New Venture by Seasoned Theatrical Producer Parrish Salyers

All My Friends' Productions, a dynamic new player in the theatrical industry, has announced its official launch. Founded by Colorado native Parrish Salyers, an accomplished producer with over 8 years of extensive experience in the theatrical landscape, All My Friends' Productions is set to redefine collaborative theater production, bridging the gap between local and Broadway productions.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pirates of Penzance
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (6/16-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre (8/15-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boost Performance Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Human Show
Lyric Theatre (8/11-8/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (7/01-8/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The hilarious and heartfelt one-person comedy “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy”
Lakewood Cultural Center (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blues in the Night
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (9/22-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You