Performance Now Brings SEUSSICAL to Lakewood in September

Performances run September 8-24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center.
Performance Now Theatre Company presents Seussical September 8 - 24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at Click Here or by calling 303-987-7845.
All of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and JoJo, a little boy with a big imagination are woven together in this joyous musical adventure. Seussical teaches the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs!
The talented cast includes Sarah Atkinson as JoJo, Christopher Boeckx as Cat in the Hat, Josh Harris as Horton, Brekken Baker as Mayzie, Nancy Evans Begley as Kangaroo, Sarah Forman as Gertrude, Keith Hershman as General Genghis, and many others.
