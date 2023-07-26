Paula Poundstone Comes to The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company in August

The one-night-only comedy show is on Saturday, August 19.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Paula Poundstone Comes to The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company in August

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will host Paula Poundstone for a one-night-only comedy show on Saturday, August 19.

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and legendary spontaneous wit. Paula is the star of several HBO specials, including “Cats, Cops and Stuff” and “Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard.” Paula is a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” She is heard weekly on her successful comedy podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

Also an author, Paula’s second book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” was one of eight semi-finalists for The Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States. The audiobook was one of five finalists in all genres for the Audio Book of the Year AUDIE award.

Paula was the first female comic in its then 73rd year to perform standup at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Her HBO special, “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” marked the first time a female comedian won Best Comedy Special in the then 5th year of the Cable Ace Awards. Paula’s awards and accolades make a long list, and she is included in innumerable documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Meet the Full Cast and Photo
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Meet the Full Cast and Creative Team

Experience the magic of A Little Night Music at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Meet the full cast and creative team behind this enchanting production. Don't miss out on this unforgettable theatrical experience.

2
Brian Posehn to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month Photo
Brian Posehn to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Comedy Works has announced that Brian Posehn will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday July 27, Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

3
David Koechner Comes To The Stanley Hotel, October 28 Photo
David Koechner Comes To The Stanley Hotel, October 28

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present DAVID KOECHNER LIVE STAND UP AND THE OFFICE TRIVIA WITH “TODD PACKER” coming to the MacGregor ballroom at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, October 28, 2023, with stand-up at 7:00pm and The Office Trivia at 9:30pm.

4
Youth Repertory Ensembles FOOTLOOSE Comes to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colo Photo
Youth Repertory Ensemble's FOOTLOOSE Comes to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Aspiring performers, designers, and technicians will come together July 27–30 to make theater magic in this summer’s Youth Repertory Ensemble’s production of 'Footloose' at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

