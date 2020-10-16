Parasol Arts Presents THE SEASONS

Directed by Parasol Arts Creative Director, Lorita Travaglia

At a time when a worldwide pandemic has shut down theatres and caused typical fundraising events and their annual gala to be cancelled, Parasol Arts has created a truly unique artistic endeavor, combining the mediums of Argentine Tango dance, music, visual arts and poetry while making this exciting new project available to anyone, anywhere.

This outside-of-the-box thinking is called The Seasons and it will be available to stream this November via SeriesFest. A one-week viewing ticket is just $15 and will be available for purchase starting November 14. The film will be available for viewing starting November 28 for one week only.

Originally planned for the stage in September 2020, The Seasons is a story about the cycles of the universe, the planet, human lives and relationships. Set in an art gallery on a Saturday night where a few tango couples have gathered to dance, a few new people enter to look at the artwork. Three strangers, inspired by the paintings depicting the seasons of nature imagine different seasons of romantic relationships through stunning choreography.

Award winning filmmaker Mitch Dickman of Listen Productions is working closely with Parasol Arts' Creative Director, Lorita Travaglia to build an artistic dance film which will contrast the macrocosm of the universe and the microcosm of the intimacy of human relationships.

In this unique look at the seasons of human connection, world class Argentine Tango stars, Diana Cruz and Donato Juarez - who previously starred in Parasol Arts' production Carmen the Tango - are joined by Domenico Luciano, former principal dancer with Colorado Ballet.

In addition to the thrilling dance, multiple artistic mediums are represented as well. The show will incorporate the visual artwork of Michelle Courier from Denver's Westward Gallery, the music of Astor Piazzolla's "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aries" played by The Austin Piazzolla Quintet and the poetry of Vivaldi. Truly, this is one project that will thrill fans of nearly any artistic style.

"The arts are more necessary than ever right now as a way to inspire and lift the spirits," says Creative Director Lorita Travaglia. "And Argentine Tango in particular has been affected by the pandemic. This film project is also generating much needed work for dancers, musicians, artists and theatre technicians."

Partially funded by a Colorado Cares Act grant from Colorado Creative Industries and the National Endowment of the Arts, The Seasons will be available in November on the Series fest platform. Tickets for online viewing over the period of a week will cost $15 through Eventive and are available at www.ParasolArts.org.

